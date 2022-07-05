8,793 Shares in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCI. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 417,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCI stock opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

