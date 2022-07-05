965 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Bought by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $178.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.72 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

About Caterpillar (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.