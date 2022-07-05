Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,429 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 5.5% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

NYSE:ABT opened at $110.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.19 and its 200 day moving average is $120.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

