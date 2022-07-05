AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $272,868,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,451 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.