Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $2,009,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,914,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 119.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $2,423,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 187.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $280.65 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.