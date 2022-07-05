Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.12% of Acuity Brands worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 28,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $157.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.74. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYI. William Blair lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.71.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.