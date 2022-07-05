Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $368.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $395.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.33. The stock has a market cap of $172.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

