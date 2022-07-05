AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total value of $1,010,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,849 shares of company stock worth $13,454,185 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $394.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 1.99. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.67 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.20 and its 200-day moving average is $411.66.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.50.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

