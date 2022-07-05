AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $146.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.32. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.35 and a one year high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.