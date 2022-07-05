AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 71,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $604,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 619.1% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 308,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after purchasing an additional 265,416 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter.

DFAI opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48.

