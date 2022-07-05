AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 781 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after buying an additional 309,083 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,303,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,805,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 981,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,012,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 792,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,070,000 after buying an additional 184,904 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Lennar by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 769,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,422,000 after buying an additional 74,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Lennar stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.28. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

