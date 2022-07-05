AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 768.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 64,694 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $51.78 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.43.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

