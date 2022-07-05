AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,213 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

