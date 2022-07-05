AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,618 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,864 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 22,618 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

