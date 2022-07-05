AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,556,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,748,981,000 after purchasing an additional 283,501 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,264,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 118,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 444,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,206,000 after purchasing an additional 117,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BR stock opened at $146.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.92. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.