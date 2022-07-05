Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Update

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of AKU opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. Akumin has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.38.
Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akumin will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Akumin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.
