Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.09.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 634.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,074,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,710,000 after buying an additional 5,246,614 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 7.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,519,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,593,000 after buying an additional 2,979,481 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at $12,716,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,251,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $7,608,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

