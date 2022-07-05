Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 591.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

AA opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.77.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

