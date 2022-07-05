Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,540,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the May 31st total of 15,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

AQN stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 136,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,051,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 123,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares during the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQN has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.