Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on July 22nd

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

TSE ATD opened at C$51.74 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$45.23 and a 52-week high of C$59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$55.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$63.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

