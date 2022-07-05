Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on July 22nd

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

TSE ATD opened at C$51.74 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$45.23 and a 52-week high of C$59.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$53.25. The firm has a market cap of C$52.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATD. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$63.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

