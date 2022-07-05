Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$51.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$45.23 and a one year high of C$59.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

