Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.61

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.61 and traded as high as $30.58. Alkermes shares last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 50,909 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALKS. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $278.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $2,610,853.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,967,127.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,220 shares of company stock worth $6,170,540. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1,260.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

