Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,616,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,388,000 after acquiring an additional 200,967 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,001,000 after acquiring an additional 58,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,889,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ALNY stock opened at $148.25 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.93.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

