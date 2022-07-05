Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.