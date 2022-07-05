Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 1,358 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after buying an additional 1,708,005 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.77 and a 12 month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.