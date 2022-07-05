Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 78.2% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 41,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 53.1% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,934 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.6% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 118.9% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMD. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.69 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

