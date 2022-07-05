Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

IBM opened at $141.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.65. The company has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.