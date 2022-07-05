Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $532,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after buying an additional 5,368,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $273,394,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

