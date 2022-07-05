Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 70,765 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,765 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $52.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $51.78 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

