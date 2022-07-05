Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR stock opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.