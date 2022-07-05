Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,625 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $206.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

