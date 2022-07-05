Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,181.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,264.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,561.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

