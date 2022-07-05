Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.8% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,264.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,561.60.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

