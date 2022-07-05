Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $3,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.95% from the company’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,272.19.

GOOGL opened at $2,174.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,256.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,556.07. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

