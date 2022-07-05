Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $109.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day moving average of $141.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

