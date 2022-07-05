Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Peterson Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $109.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day moving average of $141.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.
About Amazon.com (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid
- PVH Corp Stock Approaching Key Support Levels
- PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
- Three (3) Top-Rated Dividend Payers Worth Your Attention
- 5 Reasons to Climb Aboard Carnival Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.