Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.43.

In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $92.19 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

