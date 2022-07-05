American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the May 31st total of 845,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 1,197 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,483.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,107,816 shares in the company, valued at $67,766,284.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.45 per share, with a total value of $294,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,698 shares in the company, valued at $63,603,106.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 110,811 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,831. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,466,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $35.00 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

