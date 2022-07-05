American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $140.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.80. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a one year low of $134.30 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

