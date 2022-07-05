American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,372 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 151.5% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $140.40 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.30 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

