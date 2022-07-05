American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 1,555 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $110.93 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.01. The stock has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

