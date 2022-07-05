Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Short Interest Update

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the May 31st total of 6,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

COLD stock opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,846,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,799,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,839,000 after acquiring an additional 365,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,264,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,498 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,178 shares during the period.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

