AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 223,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $257,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,933.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 3,710 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $179,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,238.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,218. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,898,000 after buying an additional 60,888 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 15.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,609,000 after acquiring an additional 59,227 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 531,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.7% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 287,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMSF opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $64.90.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

