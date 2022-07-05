Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Amgen by 13.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 199,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 18.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 242,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

AMGN opened at $245.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.66. The company has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

