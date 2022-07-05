Amkor Technology, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Amkor Technology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AMKR stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 56.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

