Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 17.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.18.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

