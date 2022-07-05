Analysts Offer Predictions for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LBAI opened at $15.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $77.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 36,664 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 98,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 39,267 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.