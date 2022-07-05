Analysts Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target at $134.11

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.11.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Allegion has a 52 week low of $93.05 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.41.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. Allegion’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,667,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at $9,426,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 115.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 16.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Allegion by 44.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,674 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

