Analysts Set Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) PT at $46.50

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMPL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $562,000. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $28,672,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Amplitude by 658.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its position in Amplitude by 1,090.0% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 2,798,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $87.98.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

