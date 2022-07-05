Analysts Set Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Target Price at $3.60

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Banco BPM from €3.10 ($3.23) to €3.60 ($3.75) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Banco BPM alerts:

Banco BPM stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. Banco BPM has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BPM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BPM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.